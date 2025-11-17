Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Now You See Me: Now You Don't, The Running Man, Weekend Box Office

Now You See Me Surprises, While Running Man Cramps Up At Box Office

Lionsgate had a rare win at the weekend box office, as Now You See Me: Now You Don't took down The Running Man.

Article Summary Now You See Me: Now You Don't tops the weekend box office with a $22M domestic debut for Lionsgate.

The Running Man flops with just $17M, sparking doubts about Glen Powell's box office draw.

Predator: Badlands sees a sharp 68% drop, raising concerns over its future earnings potential.

All eyes shift to next weekend's Wicked: For Good release, aiming for a massive $135M opening.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't rode a wave of goodwill towards the franchise to a box office victory over the weekend. The third film in the franchise was a rare win these days for Lionsgate, as it grossed $22 million domestically and added another $55 million overseas, for a total of $75 million globally. That is the lowest opening for the three films in the series domestically, but this is the first to achieve a win in its opening weekend. You take the good with the bad here if you are Lionsgate. Now You See Me came in above projections and has a B+ CinemaScore, so it could have a bit of a run, but that score may not be indicative of its long-term success. More on that in a second with another film.

Now You See Me Could Be Lost In the Shuffle Going Forward

The bigger surprise over the weekend was the complete rejection of Glen Powell and The Running Man. The film grossed just $17 million, well below expectations, and raised questions about the star power of Powell. This one probably wasn't his fault; lord knows he does enough press that he did all he could. Reviews were lukewarm to bad, and an R-rated sci-fi film in the lead-up to the Thanksgiving holiday box office run seemed like an odd choice to start. Why didn't this release during the slow times of September/October? They changed the release date multiple times; they should have moved it into the fall, where there was less releasing and people needed something to go see. Now, this is going to drop off the face of the Earth when the next two weekends of releases happen with some big titles.

The most disappointing outcome over the weekend was the huge drop for Predator: Badlands. After an impressive opening, the film dropped significantly, -68%, which suggests that general audiences are not listening to all of us who said they should go see it. It could still leg out to between $80-100 million, but that is now in doubt.

The weekend box office top five for November 14:

Now You See Me: Now You Don't- $22 million The Running Man- $17 million Predator: Badlands- $13 million Regretting You- $5 million Black Phone 2- $2.6 million

This weekend, Wicked: For Good releases and takes over the box office. The first film opened to $114 million on its way to a long theatrical run and a total of $474 million last year. I think this one hits $135 million, though I am not as bullish on its staying power. This year, it faces much stiffer competition, and it remains to be seen how fans will react to any changes made to the story. I could be wrong, and probably am.

Also, a bonus note: thank you to those who reached out and asked why this box office report has been coming out on Mondays. We have been waiting for the actual grosses to be released so that we can provide you with the correct weekend numbers, as the totals have been increasing from the initial reports on Sundays. Going forward, especially with the holidays approaching, look for Monday to be the box office report each week.

