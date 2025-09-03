Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: one battle after another, paul thomas anderson, Warner Bros

One Battle After Another: VistaVision BTS Featurette And 4 HQ Images

Warner Bros. released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for One Battle After Another that explains VistaVision and why we should care.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils a behind-the-scenes featurette for One Battle After Another focused on VistaVision.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson explains his decision to revive classic VistaVision filmmaking techniques.

The featurette explores how old-school technology shapes the movie's distinctive visual style and tone.

One Battle After Another blends awards season prestige with innovative cinematic craftsmanship.

Welcome to September, everyone. It is another month when no one seems to be entirely sure what is happening. Some movies appear to be appealing to the entire family, some stuff seems like it was dumped by a studio that has no idea what to do with what they have, and some are early entries in the awards season. There is a decent chance that the next film by writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another, will be a combination of the latter two. It does seem like Warner Bros. has no idea what to do with this film in terms of marketing, but it's also an Anderson film with a long list of impressive actors clearly giving some wild performances, so it's something the Academy often likes.

Something else the Academy likes is when directors play with new or, in the case of this film, old technology. Warner Bros. released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for One Battle After Another. It's all about Vistavision, and Anderson breaks down what it is and why he wanted to use it in this film. We also got some images.

One Battle After Another: Cast List, Release Date

No fear. One Battle After Another only in theaters September 26.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson comes One Battle After Another, starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Oscar and BAFTA winners Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro also star alongside Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, as well as Wood Harris and Alana Haim.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay. The producers are Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy and Anderson, with Will Weiske executive producing.

The creative team behind the camera includes several frequent collaborators, among them directors of photography Michael Bauman and Anderson; Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning production designer Florencia Martin; BAFTA-nominated editor Andy Jurgensen; Oscar and BAFTA-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis; and with music by Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Ghoulardi Film Company Production, A Paul Thomas Anderson Film, One Battle After Another. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on September 26, 2025, and internationally beginning 24 September 2025.

