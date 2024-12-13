Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, lord of the rings, Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Original Lord of the Rings Co-Writer Hints at More Films to Come

One of the writers attached to the original Lord of the Rings trilogy reveals that another cinematic trilogy is still possible.

Article Summary New Lord of the Rings projects explore Middle-earth's rich lore and characters.

Upcoming anime film, The War of the Rohirrim, dives into Helm Hammerhand's story.

Co-writer Philippa Boyens hints at potential new epic trilogies in Middle-earth.

Future films might include stand-alone stories and epic trilogies if there's demand.

Within the past few years, the timeless allure of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth has been revived with an ambitious slate of new projects that add to the beloved fantasy world. And as of now, fans of The Lord of the Rings have much to look forward to, with a range of new offerings, including an anime film and several spin-off films that intend to delve deeper into the lore and characters that have captivated audiences for decades.

One of the most exciting announcements is the upcoming anime film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which is coming. This film focuses on the legendary Helm Hammerhand, the ninth king of Rohan, and promises to explore the rich history of the Rohirrim. Meanwhile, several spin-offs are also in the works, aimed at exploring different facets of Middle-earth, including the highly anticipated film Hunt for Gollum

Lord of the Rings Co-Writer Says More Trilogies Are Possible

In an interview with The Playlist, Philippa Boyens, co-writer of the original Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, hinted at the vast potential for future stories within Tolkien's world. She said, "If there's an appetite for it, we've got more stories. There's a ton of stories left to be told there, and some really, really interesting ones. But my preference would be, after Hunt For Gollum, would be to look at those stand-alone stories. And then if we got really ambitious—there are some epic, particular stories that could translate into that more traditional epic trilogy format that was the original Lord Of The Rings, the War of the Rings story."

Boyens' remarks underline the incredible depth and breadth of Tolkien's creation, suggesting that the well of untapped stories is far from dry. Whether through stand-alone films, epic trilogies, or serialized storytelling, it's pretty clear that this franchise is alive and thriving.

