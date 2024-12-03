Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: lord of the rings, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim: Extended Sneak Preview

Warner Bros. has released an extended sneak preview for the upcoming animated film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Article Summary Warner Bros. drops extended sneak preview for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Extended previews let audiences decide if the movie is worth a theater trip before its release.

The film faces marketing challenges but promises a compelling high fantasy anime experience.

Catch The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim in theaters starting December 13, 2024.

We've been saying that more studios need to do the extended sneak preview thing for most of the year. Money is pretty tight for people, and movies are a luxury for someone trying to budget for food. So people want to be sure whether or not they're going to like a film before they go and see it. There really isn't a better way than to show people the first ~10 minutes or so. That way, people can get a much better idea of whether or not this is a film they would like to spend money on or if they would like to wait until it arrives on one of the many streaming services they are already paying for. Warner Bros. already hasn't been doing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim any favors by hardly marketing the film to the point that some people might not know it's coming out. It's right around the corner, and if you're on the fence about this film with so many other big releases in front and right behind us, they have released an extended sneak preview of the film for you to check out. I still say it looks very promising as someone who went from an anime phase to a high fantasy phase.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – Summary, Cast List Release Date

New Line Cinema's original anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (the Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex TV series), the talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale's narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix's Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike ("Beasts of No Nation"), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

With Kamiyama at the helm, the original feature is being produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou, who, in addition to their many separate animation projects, collaborated on the Blade Runner: Black Lotus series. The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, story by Addiss & Matthews and Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The team of creative collaborators returning from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy also includes Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, along with esteemed Tolkien illustrator John Howe.

A New Line Cinema Presentation, a Warner Bros. Animation / Sola Entertainment Production, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, released in cinemas nationwide on December 13, 2024, and internationally beginning 11 December 2024.

