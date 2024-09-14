Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, lord of the rings, orlando bloom, Warner Bros

Orlando Bloom on a Potential Lord of the Rings Return

Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom says that he'd be open to reprising his role in the upcoming continuation of the popular film series.

Andy Serkis is set to star in and direct the new film, The Hunt for Gollum.

Ian McKellen has been approached for a potential return to the franchise.

Bloom discusses the possibilities of using AI for new LOTR films and his willingness to work with Peter Jackson again.

The world of Middle-earth through Lord of the Rings, brought to life by fantasy author J.R.R. Tolkien and immortalized on screen by Peter Jackson, continues to captivate audiences worldwide popularity and even the recent Prime series, The Rings of Power. Soon enough, we'll also be getting a brand-new set of films set within the iconic universe, kicking off with Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. We know that Andy Serkis is returning (to star in and direct) and that Ian McKellen has been approached, but apparently, even Orlando Bloom had some idea that things were being discussed.

So, could Bloom return to the franchise as Legolas? Maybe.

Orlando Bloom is Open to Reprising His Role for Another Lord of the Rings Movie

In a recent interview with Variety, Bloom, a key figure from the original trilogy, shared insights into the future of the franchise, telling Variety that he's also not opposed to a return, divulging, "Oh, man, those [stories] are amazing. Yeah. I don't know how they'd do it. I guess with AI you can do anything these days. But, if Pete [Peter Jackson] says jump, I say, 'How high?' I mean, he started my whole career. I really don't know what [they are planning]. I did speak to Andy [Serkis] and he did say they were thinking about how to do things. I was like, 'How would that even work?' And he was like, 'Well, AI!' and I was like, 'Oh, OK!' It was a pretty magical time in my life, and it's one of those things where there's not a downside to it."

All these years later, it's been largely reiterated that the original Lord of the Rings trilogy was a landmark in cinematic history, not just for its storytelling but for its technical achievements. Now, as special effects (both practical and computer-generated) continue to evolve, it opens up new possibilities for filmmakers to explore. But also, let's be careful and not go too crazy with de-aging effects, please!

