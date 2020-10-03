Could The Invisible Man Clean Up At This Oscars Next Year?

In this chaotic year for everyone, it is easy to not think about things like awards shows. For instance: did you know that the Emmy's were last week? Not a whole lot of other people did either. When it comes to award shows, though, the granddaddy of them all, the Oscars, could be in the most trouble. Another question: what was the last movie you saw in theaters? For me, the weekend before it all went to hell; it was Onward. For myself and my family, that is not going to change anytime soon, and it is not like there is much coming out to coax us to risk going to the theater anytime soon. As much as I liked the first Croods film, the sequel isn't going to be worth the risk, you know?

The Invisible Man Could Be A Strong Contender

Now, with the lack of releases in general since March and what has been released on services like Netflix and Hulu, there is a serious lack of "Oscars films" if you know what I mean. Which makes me wonder, based on what released BEFORE the shutdowns in the world, what could be vying for an award next year? One film popped into my head, and the more I think about it, it is a real possibility that the Blumhouse reimagining of The Invisible Man could actually for once provide us with a serious horror contender in major categories.

It is not crazy to think about. The film was a huge success at the box office and was one of the first to be released on VOD by Universal in the early days of the pandemic, where it also cleaned up. Critics loved it, audiences kept going, and director Leigh Whannell got a huge deal afterward to keep bringing us the scares. Elisabeth Moss was superb in it, kicking off a fantastic year for her, the ensemble cast was super strong, the film smartly updated the concept for the modern-day. It ticks quite a few of the Oscars boxes when you think about it. Horror is the most ignored genre by the Academy historically, but this may be the time for that to go away for a year.

And who knows? Maybe this is a good thing, get the voting body to recognize the excellent work being done in the genre these days. They dipped their toe in with Get Out a couple of years back; it is high time that they take the stick out of their ass and start honoring the films that put money in these studios bank accounts year after year. Horror needs to invade the Oscars, and The Invisible Man is set up perfectly to do it.