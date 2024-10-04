Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Paddington in Peru

Paddington In Peru: The New Trailer Sends Paddington An Adventure

StudioCanal has released a new trailer for the upcoming, Paddington In Peru. The third film in the series will be released on January 17, 2025.

The two Paddington movies are considered rare beams of light in a seemingly incredibly dark world. They are just solidly made and heartwarming films that show up and remind you that being happy and having a heart are good things. Sometimes, watching a movie isn't complicated; it's just nice and simple, like the marmalade on toast that the character so often enjoys. No one was surprised when a third movie was announced, but we don't know that much about it even though the film is coming out in January. StudioCanal has released a new trailer for the third Paddington film titled Paddington in Peru, and it looks delightful, to the surprise of absolutely no one. There is plenty to look forward to, movie-wise, this January, and this film is high on that list.

Paddington In Peru: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as Paddington In Peru brings the world's most beloved bear back to his roots, his homeland Peru. Following the adventures of Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar-strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible.

With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will ever forget. Along the way the group meet new friends, including the dashing riverboat captain Hunter and his daughter Gina. They join them on their thrilling escapades through the Amazon rainforest and up to the stunning mountain peaks of Peru. Together, they encounter unexpected challenges, and Paddington begins to uncover surprising secrets about his past. Throughout the ups and downs, his unwavering optimism and kindness shine brightly in this brand-new Paddington cinematic adventure that reinforces the importance of family and the joy of embracing one's heritage.

Paddington In Peru, directed by Dougal Wilson, stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Carla Tous with Olivia Colman with Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. It will be released on January 17, 2025.

