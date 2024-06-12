Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: ben whishaw, Paddington, Paddington in Peru

Paddington in Peru Trailer Released, Film Out on January 17th

Paddington in Peru has a new trailr and poster, as the latest film starring the popular bear hits theaters later this year.

Article Summary New "Paddington in Peru" trailer and poster unveiled.

Film stars Hugh Bonneville, Antonio Banderas, and more.

UK release on November 8, US release on January 17.

Dougal Wilson directs as Paddington visits Aunt Lucy.

Paddington in Peru is the latest adventure of the world's most popular talking bear (sorry, Pooh). It stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Carla Tous, and Jim Broadbent. Ben Whishaw returns as Paddington, and Imelda Staunton will voice his Aunt Lucy. The film is directed by Dougal Wilson. It opens on November 8th in the UK for the holiday season, and then in the US on January 17th. That makes complete sense, though I am a bit surprised that they aren't giving it a Christmas Day opening here in the States. Below is the poster for the film as well.

Paddington In Another Adventure

PADDINGTON IN PERU brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru. Directed by Dougal Wilson, PADDINGTON IN PERU stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Carla Tous and Jim Broadbent. Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton both return as the voices of Paddington and Aunt Lucy.

I have not seen the other Paddington films, but I can recognize how insanely popular the character is. I think at least once a day in the comic shop I work at, I get asked about him, and I of course follow this popular X account. Maybe that is what I will do this weekend, sit with the family, watch the other films, and prep for this one, which the trailer does a great job selling as can't miss.

Will you be seeing Paddington in Peru when it opens later on in 2024?

