F1:The Movie Director Addresses Sonny's Habits in the Film

Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie character carries a card for a reason, and director Joseph Kosinski explains the personal ritual behind it.

In F1: The Movie, Joseph Kosinski's high-octane racing drama, Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes—a former driver pulled back into the world of Formula 1 for one last shot at redemption. And by the time the film ends, it easily blends some sleek visuals, practical racing sequences, and behind-the-scenes authenticity. But it's also the smaller, more personal moments that help ground the story—and one of them starts with a card in Sonny's pocket. In a recent interview with GQ, Kosinski opened up about the subtle but meaningful detail, revealing that it wasn't just about character—it also echoed some of Pitt's own habits on set. Here's what we learned.

F1: The Movie Director on Sonny's Pre-Race Rituals

The director tells the publication, "I think [the need for a card in his pocket] comes from doing something where you are putting your life at risk every day. Brad also has superstitions. He would only get into the car from the left side, and he had to put one shoe on first, and then the other." Kosinski's then goes on to elaborate, "His father was a gambler, and we liked that notion being part of his ritual as well."

The card, a nod to Sonny's late father, adds a layer of quiet vulnerability to a character otherwise defined by speed, skill, and control. It's a simple gesture—but in a film about risk, legacy, and second chances, it says a lot without needing much screen time. It also ties into one of the film's bigger themes: what drivers carry with them, both literally and emotionally, when they step onto the track. The film doesn't over-explain the ritual, either. It simply becomes part of who Sonny is—a man shaped by the past, aware of the danger, and still choosing to go forward. It's also one of several small touches that help ground the film's larger-than-life setting. F1: The Movie was shot at real Grand Prix circuits—including Silverstone and Las Vegas—with help from actual Formula 1 teams and drivers. The result is a world that feels tactile and extremely immersive, even in its most high-octane moments.

Pitt leads a strong cast that includes names like Damson Idris, who plays a rising young driver mentored by Sonny, as well as Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies.

F1: The Movie is out now.

