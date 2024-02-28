Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged:

Paramount Dates TMNT And Paw Patrol Sequels For 2026

Paramount Pictures has dated the sequels to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Paw Patrol for 2026.

Paramount Pictures has dated some sequels to successful movies from last year. The year 2023 was fantastic for animation, and Paramount released one of the best animated films of the year with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. However, it was a movie that got a bit caught in the Barbenheimer insanity, and not enough people went to see it. However, Paramount must have seen those circumstances and decided not to hold it against the film itself. They still went ahead with the sequel, and the television show is coming. As for Paw Patrol, well, there is a reason the show has been around for over a decade. An entire generation of kids grew up on this show, so it's not surprising that Paramount would want to keep this ball rolling, too. According to Variety, both films are coming out in 2026, with TMNT set to be released on October 9, 2026, and Paw Patrol 3 set to be released on July 31, 2026.

Both of those release dates are prime real estate. The fact that Paramount is putting TMNT in October means that they believe these films should be closer to the awards season and think they are good enough to compete with massive studio releases that tend to come out at that time. As for Paw Patrol, the end of July could not be a better time to release a massive animated movie for kids. You know that the kids are off for summer break at that time, and they are probably getting a little stir-crazy since it is near the end of the summer.

Paramount has also dated several other projects on top of the two animated sequels. Better Man, a musical based on the life of Robbie Williams, will get a limited release on December 24, 2024, with a wide release on January 17, 2025. That kind of release schedule screams, "This is Oscar bait," because you must be released within the calendar year to qualify for awards. It will be directed by Michael Gracey, who directed The Greatest Showman, and written by Gracey with Simon Gleeson and Oliver Cole. Novocaine has been dated for March 14, 2025, and is "described as a high-concept action flick about a sheltered bank executive (Jack Quaid) with a rare genetic condition that prevents him from feeling pain. When his bank is robbed and one of his co-workers (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, he is forced to act and turn his greatest liability into his greatest strength." Quaid and Midthunder are rising stars, so that is fun, and this is directed by Robert Olsen and Dan Berk.

Finally, Paramount has dated Vicious for August 8, 2025. It stars Dakota Fanning, and "the plot follows a young woman who must spend the night fighting for her existence as she slips down a disturbing rabbit hold contained inside a mysterious gift from a late-night visitor." It will be directed and written by Bryan Bertino. The studio also officially announced and dated a remake of Naked Gun.

