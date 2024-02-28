Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: liam neeson, naked gun, paramount

Naked Gun Remake Is On The Way In 2025, Starring Liam Neeson

Naked Gun is getting a remake starring Liam Neeson, and Paramount already has set the release date for July 15th, 2025.

Article Summary Naked Gun remake starring Liam Neeson set for July 15, 2025 release.

Avika Schaffer to direct, with script penned by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

Paramount's decision to reboot the franchise is met with skepticism.

Original star Leslie Nielsen's iconic performance is often deemed irreplaceable.

Naked Gun is getting a remake, which has long been rumored to be in the works. Paramount has greenlit the film, which will be directed by Avika Schaffer. Schaffer co-wrote the draft of the script, and Dan Gregor and Doug Mand wrote the final draft. Starring in the film will be Liam Neeson, no stranger to action flicks or comedy for that matter. Some may even argue that many of the action films he has released these last few years have been comically bad. The film will be released on July 15th, 2025. Variety had the news.

Naked Gun Without Leslie Nielsen? No Thanks

The Naked Gun franchise started in 1982 as a television series titled Police Squad!, which ran for one season of six episodes. In 1988, the first film hit theaters, grossing $152 million worldwide. The sequel, Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear, grossed even more in 1991, banking $192 million worldwide. The last film in the franchise, Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, grossed $132 million worldwide. Many people wouldn't think that the three-film franchise grossed almost $500 million, but it did. Much of that has to do with Leslie Nielsen, who starred in the TV series and all three films. His role as Detective Sergeant Franklin "Frank" Drebin is an iconic comedy performance, and I have a hard time believing that Neeson can come close to it.

In fact, I wish they had left this one alone. It will feel really weird to see someone else running around on screen in a Naked Gun movie, and I, for one, won't see it. Paramount seems to be grasping at anything they can franchise right now as they prepare for an alleged sale, but this is one franchise I wish would stay dormant so they don't screw it up like they have the Scream franchise.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!