Days Of Thunder Possibly Getting A Sequel? Yes Please

Cole Trickle may be back. Tom Cruise is circling a sequel to his NASCAR drama Days of Thunder. Hopefully this one happens.

Article Summary Tom Cruise may return as Cole Trickle in a Days of Thunder sequel, sparking excitement among fans.

The original 1990 film, directed by Tony Scott, is praised for its story and star-studded cast.

A Days of Thunder sequel could tap into NASCAR's popularity and offer thrilling racing action.

Will Cruise reprise his role, or mentor a rookie? Fans hope Paramount makes the sequel a reality.

Days of Thunder is an underrated Tom Cruise movie about auto racing from 1990 that holds up extremely well. It was directed by Tony Scott and was a modest hit, though not necessarily held in such high regard as some of Cruise's other films. It also starred Robert Duvall, Michael Rooker, John C. Reilly, Cary Elwes, and Nicole Kidman, making $157 million at the box office. It was also the film where Cruise and Kidman met and eventually got married. Over the weekend, a report in The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Cruise has been discussing a sequel to the film, which made all the hairs on my arm stand up. Nothing is announced or greenlit as of now, but the possibility is exciting.

Days Of Thunder 2 Could Be Huge

In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, a rivalry brews between rookie hotshot Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) and veteran racer Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker). When both of them are seriously injured in competition, the former bitter rivals become close friends. With Cole's spirits restored by a romance with neurosurgeon Dr. Claire Lewicki (Nicole Kidman) and Rowdy still sidelined by injuries, Cole decides to race Rowdy's car in the Daytona 500 against underhanded newcomer Russ Wheeler (Cary Elwes).

I will say something controversial: Days of Thunder is better than Top Gun. It's more exciting, has a better story, and a way better cast. In the years since this film was released, NASCAR has only exploded in popularity, so you have to believe they would again tap into that. There is no shortage of directors who could step into Tony Scott's shoes and get a really fast-paced and exciting film set in that world. Now, would Cole Trickle still be on the track, or would Cruise play the Duvall part and take a rookie under his wing?

I should not get my hopes up like this. I have really wanted a Days of Thunder sequel my whole life. I never thought it would be a possibility, and now I want it even more than ever. Make it happen, Paramount.

