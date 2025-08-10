Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, alien, film, Predator: Badlands

Predator: Badlands Director on Exploring the Alien Universe Link

Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg teases deeper Alien universe ties and the potential for future crossovers.

Article Summary Predator: Badlands explores new Predator lore through the eyes of a young exiled Predator named Dek.

The film forges a deeper Alien universe connection by featuring Weyland-Yutani in the core storyline.

Director Dan Trachtenberg teases more Predator and Alien crossovers in future franchise installments.

Predator: Badlands promises rich sci-fi mythology, identity themes, and fresh survival-driven storytelling.

The Predator franchise is preparing to evolve yet again, and this time, it's exploring a different perspective from another visionary director. With Predator: Badlands set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025, the upcoming film introduces an intriguing new angle: not only does it center a young Predator as its central figure, but it also re-establishes direct ties to the Alien universe in a way that's more integral than ever before.

Directed by Prey filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg and co-written with Patrick Aison, Predator: Badlands takes place on a remote planet in the future, where Dek, a young Predator (played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), is exiled from his clan. Forced to survive alone, Dek unexpectedly allies with Thia (Elle Fanning), a synthetic created by the infamous Weyland-Yutani Corporation, best known to fans as the morally ambiguous company at the center of the Alien films. Rather than just a nod for longtime viewers, the film builds Weyland-Yutani directly into the plot, suggesting the beginnings of a much larger shared narrative.

Predator: Badlands Director on the Potential for More Alien and Predator Stories

When asked about the possibility of deeper crossover storytelling between the Predator and Alien worlds, Trachtenberg said, "You know, it would be very cool!" He added, "This certainly wasn't a frivolous thing—involving Weyland-Yutani, woven into the fabric of this movie. It would be awesome to be able to tell more stories that have further connections."

This move also marks the first time since the Alien vs. Predator films that a connection between the franchises has been made so directly on screen. But where those earlier entries leaned into action-horror spectacle, Predator: Badlands appears to focus more on the in-universe mythology, aspects of identity, and, of course, survival. Whether a full-blown crossover event like Alien vs. Predator is on the horizon remains to be seen, but Predator: Badlands lays the groundwork for a future where Xenomorphs and Predators could once again share the same universe, this time, with bigger adventures and even more deliberate connections.

