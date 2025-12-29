Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: primate

Primate: "Lucy, Bad" Clip Shows One Unhappy Chimp

Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from Primate, featuring one angry chimp. The film will be released on January 9th.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures unveils a new clip from Primate, spotlighting a notably unhappy chimp.

The film takes a straight-faced approach to its unusual premise, echoing Blumhouse’s M3GAN style.

The chimp in the clip communicates using buttons, reminiscent of viral social media pet videos.

Primate faces tough genre competition from 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple ahead of its release.

Primate is still looking like one of the most January movies to ever January. However, the fact that they appear to be playing this entire concept completely straight is actually quite similar to the way that Blumhouse approached the first M3GAN movie, so your guess is as good as ours whether or not this is going to work. The clip that they just released, which features the very angry chimp that we'll be following throughout the film, features those buttons that people use to communicate with their dogs. If you've spent any time on social media, you've probably seen some of the dogs that use the buttons to talk to their owners, and that's what is happening here. The big one that this film will have to contend with in terms of genre competition is 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and considering the early reactions to that, compared to the dead silence surrounding this film. That isn't going to be a very fair fight.

Primate: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Primate, a group of friends' tropical vacation turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival.

Primate, directed by Johannes Roberts, stars Johnny Sequoyah, Jessica Alexander, Troy Kotsur, Victoria Wyant, Gia Hunter, Benjamin Cheng, Charlie Mann, and Tienne Simon. It will be released in theaters on January 9th, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!