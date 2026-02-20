Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary Directors Showcase The Different Theatrical Options

The directors of Project Hail Mary, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, have spotlighted the different formats in which the film will be released in.

When the pandemic hit, people were very worried that movie theaters wouldn't ever recover. And while things will not ever go back to the buckwild numbers of 2017-2019, things have recovered and one of the ways they did was theaters leaning into more niche experiences. People might not be going to the theaters as much as they used to, but when they do, they seek out things like IMAX, D-Box, ScreenX, and 70MM because those are the things you can't replicate at home, even with the best sound system. Now that Amazon MGM Studios is beginning its debut within the theatrical market, it also seems to understand that niche screenings are the way to go. The directors of Project Hail Mary, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, shared some of the different ways audiences can experience the upcoming film.

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

