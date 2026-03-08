Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary: "Grace Meets Rocky" In A New Clip

Amazon MGM Studios has released the clip of the moment when Ryland Grace and Rocky meet for the first time in Project Hail Mary.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has revealed the pivotal first meeting between Ryland Grace and Rocky in Project Hail Mary.

Fans initially criticized early trailers for spoiling the surprise alien encounter from the novel's plot.

As buzz builds and reviews praise the film, concerns over spoilers for Rocky have faded significantly.

The newly released clip sets the tone for Grace and Rocky’s dynamic partnership in the upcoming movie.

When the first trailers for Project Hail Mary dropped, fans of the book were a little concerned about the fact that they spoiled the reveal that Grace would meet an alien during his time alone out in space. Book readers said it was one of those reveals you didn't see coming at all in the book so seeing it spoiled so early on in the trailers was a bit of a letdown and some even told people not to watch much of the marketing material if they didn't want to be spoiled.

However, as more material dropped, people seemed to care less, and now that the early reactions have started coming out and everyone is praising the film to high heaven, spoiling Rocky might not be a big deal at all. Amazon MGM Studios really isn't keeping the moment close to the chest because now they have straight-up released the moment the two meet for the first time online. It's really cute and sets the tone for the dynamic you'll see throughout the rest of Project Hail Mary. If the reviews are anything to go by, knowing details about this film might not even matter; it's that good.

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!