Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Bringing A Nightwraith To Life BTS Featurette

20th Century shared a new BTS featurette for Avatar: Fire and Ash, showing how the Nightwraith was brought to life. Or it's a low-key Raiders commercial.

When so much of the world of Pandora is brought to life through [rather stunning] VFX work, it's nice to see that they are building some practical things for Avatar: Fire and Ash. When you think of a practical thing that they might be bringing to life for this film, the first thing you probably aren't going to be a massive feathered dragon-like creature called a Nightwraith, but here we are. 20th Century Studios shared a new behind-the-scenes featurette, which shows how the team created one of these creatures. The featurette ends with some footage of the Nightwraith flying around Allegiant Stadium of all places, with a bunch of people in Raiders gear looking on in awe. Wait, was this promo for the Raiders or a featurette? It's one thing when we do that as a joke, but nothing about this series has been tongue-in-cheek, so we can only assume they are being very serious, which is rather lame.

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!