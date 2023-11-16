Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: anyone but you, sony, sony pictures

Anyone But You: New Trailer Shows The Good And The Bad Of Fake Dating

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer and two new images that shows the good and the bad that comes with the infamous "fake dating" trope.

Article Summary Sony Pictures drops fresh Anyone But You trailer with a comedic take on fake dating.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's CinemaCon chemistry fuels anticipation.

December release may benefit from lack of similar genre competition.

Stars, humor, and a smart script might just save R-rated comedies this season.

This summer was not kind to R-rated comedies, with nearly all of them either bombing both critically and commercially and even the ones that got excellent reviews failed to find an audience. There is one last hope for this trope to try and have some sort of hit this year, and that is Anyone But You, set to come out next month. There is still a chance that this won't be able to find one either since December is notoriously a packed time at the box office. However, there also aren't any other movies like this releasing during the week of Christmas either, so if this is your cup of tea, it's right there, and you won't have to pick and choose. The internet lost its collective mind over the chemistry that stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell had at CinemaCon when they introduced this film and did a little promotional material for it, but the chemistry between stars doesn't always translate to chemistry on screen. A comedy also needs a smart script if it's going to make people laugh, but this trope of fake dating is one that hits home for some people. The new trailer is out, along with some new images as well.

Anyone But You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date, something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Anyone But You, directed by Will Gluck, stars Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths. It will be released on December 22nd.

