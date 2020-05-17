Project Hail Mary: Phil Lord, Chris Miller Join Ryan Gosling Space Pic

Phil Lord and Chris Miller look to film the s*** out of Ryan Gosling's next space thriller in Project Hail Mary. The project is the adaptation of "The Martian," author Andy Weir's latest novel of the same name set to release spring 2021 from Random House. Lord and Miller will direct the film for MGM, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Both are also attached to adapt Weir's "Artemis" to the big screen with Geneva Robertson-Dworet writing the screenplay. In ProjectHail Mary, Gosling will play an astronaut on a spaceship tasked with saving the planet. The actor came off another astronaut role in the 2018 Universal Pictures' biopic First Man as Neil Armstrong.

Aditya Sood will produce Project Hail Mary for Lord and Miller's production company. He previously did the same for the film adaptation of The Martian (2015). Joining Sood is Amy Pascal, who ran Sony when Lord and Miller directed their 21 Jump Street films. She also produced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the duo an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The Martian garnered seven Oscar nominations but shut out of every category. It won two Golden Globes for Best Picture – Comedy or Musical and Best Actor honors for star Matt Damon. The film grossed over $228 million domestically and over $630 globally at the box office for 20th Century Fox. Directed by Ridley Scott with the screenplay from Drew Goddard, the sci-fi survival film had an all-star cast including Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels, Michael Peña, Sean Bean, Kate Mara, Sebastian Stan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Mackenzie Davis, Donald Glover, and Aksel Hennie. Miller and Lord keep busy with their numerous projects executive producing The Lego Movie film franchise, and television shows Bless the Harts for Fox and Hoops for Netflix.