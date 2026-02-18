Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Psycho Killer

Psycho Killer: Exploring The Motel Room In A New Clip

20th Century Studios has released a new clip from Psycho Killer, which will be released in theaters on February 20, 2026.

The latest footage features Georgina Campbell's Jane Archer exploring the killer’s eerie motel room.

Psycho Killer has suffered from under-the-radar marketing, leaving many viewers unaware of its release.

The atmosphere and jump scares in the new clip promise a suspense-filled horror experience for genre fans.

20th Century Studios has continued to do a rather subpar job of promoting Psycho Killer since it seems like every time they finally post some footage online, the comment section is full of people who had no idea this movie was even coming out. While horror fans are genre loyal, they need to know something is coming out if you want them to go and see your film. The worst part is that all of the footage for this movie looks pretty decent. Maybe not groundbreaking, but you don't need to reinvent the wheel to be good, and even as someone with limited knowledge on the genre, everything here looks promising. A new clip was recently released with our heroine Jane Archer (Georgina Campbell) looking through the motel of our killer, and it is a decent balance of atmosphere and a nice little jump scare right at the end.

Psycho Killer: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From 20th Century Studios and the producers of Barbarian and Weapons comes Psycho Killer, a terrifying cross-country road trip starring Georgina Campbell and James Preston Rogers, directed by Gavin Polone, which opens in theaters February 20, 2026.

Following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer (Georgina Campbell) sets out on a journey to track down the perpetrator. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the man responsible (James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined. The film, which also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell, is written by Andrew Kevin Walker and produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg serving as executive producers.

