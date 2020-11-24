Raising Arizona: Alison Pill and Zachary Levi Lead Charity Table Read

Table reads and reunions became one of the few great things about 2020. Most recreations of classic nostalgia were lead by the original cast with some exceptions, like Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Now The Pandemic Players, a troupe of stage and screen actors volunteering their time to help Americans affected by the pandemic, will host a table read of the 1987 Coen Brothers' comedy Raising Arizona on November 25 at 2 p.m. ET. Proceeds will benefit Covenant House, founded in 1972 to shelter and care for young people facing homelessness, according to Indiewire.

Taking on the Nicolas Cage role of H.I. McDunnough with be Shazam! star Zachary Levi with Star Trek: Picard's Alison Pill will play Holly Hunter's role of Ed. The story followed the duo as an ex-con and ex-police officer, respectively, on the lamb, after finding out they can't bear any children and decide to kidnap one for themselves from another family who just had quintuplets. Joining Levi and Pill are Dean Norris, Clancy Brown, Macon Blair, Ross Partridge, Sarah Clarke, Jeff Dowd, Leila Almas Rose, Jaime Zevallos, and Jordana Brewster.

The Players' producers Matthew Barber, Chris Brown, Darren Dean, Frederik Ehrhardt, Myrta Vida, and Indiewire co-founder Mark Rabinowitz released a statement regarding the project.

"Like most creatives we felt powerless as the pandemic raged across the country. We wanted to use our powers for good, which in our case meant calling on our fellow artists to give of their time and talent to raise money for worthy causes and at the same time — we hope — provide some much needed entertainment to our fellow citizens during this terrible time."

Raising Arizona became an early success for the writer-director duo of Joel and Ethan Coen, garnering $29 million at the box office from a modest $6 million budget for 20th Century Fox. The film also starred Trey Wilson, John Goodman, William Forsythe, and Frances McDormand. Goodman and McDormand are frequent collaborators of the Coen's later contributing to favorites like The Big Lebowski (1998) and Fargo (1996). Upcoming productions from the Pandemic Players will include other 80s cult classics like The Breakfast Club (1985) and Heathers (1989). You can check out further details of the upcoming table read below for Raising Arizona below.