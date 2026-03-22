Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, radio silence, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, Tyler Gillett

Ready Or Not 2: Radio Silence Interview Transcript [MINOR SPOILERS]

Blood canons, what makes Ready or Not 2: Here I Come a bonkers Radio Silence film, and more are among the topics we discuss in the transcript of this exclusive interview with the directors. [minor spoiler warning]

Article Summary Exclusive interview with Radio Silence directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett on Ready or Not 2

Directors discuss using new filming techniques, including blood cannons and the Snorricam, on the sequel

Insights into balancing emotional depth with the franchise’s signature wild, bonkers tone

Behind-the-scenes stories from choreographing intense fight scenes and creating memorable set pieces

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is officially in theaters, and we here at Bleeding Cool love it when we get the opportunity to talk to directors. This is the full transcript of our interview with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, aka Radio Silence, where we discuss blood canons, what makes this a bonkers Radio Silence film, and dive into one of the scenes from later in the movie. So if you don't want to know anything about one of the latter fight scenes, consider this your MINOR SPOILER WARNING if you haven't seen the film yet.

Kaitlyn Booth: So last summer, Danny Boyle told me that horror is where you take risks with new tech. Did you get to use any new technology or try out any new techniques in this film?

Tyler Gillett: The blood cannons, I feel like on every movie we explored, which apparently is now everything, everything we make, we seem to continue to engineer and perfect the technology around putting blood on actors, faces, and bodies

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin: I find new ways to cover people in blood.

Gillett: I do think too, I mean, there's some new tools, some tools that are new to us, but probably not new tech like the Snorricam, which was a big part of that first opening shot of them, something that we've never used.

Bettinelli-Olpin: Oh, that was very cool.

Gillett: Baby's first Snorricam.

Bettinelli-Olpin: I didn't know that's what it was called.

Gillett: I think that, you know, we're always looking to surprise ourselves in new ways. And there were definitely a handful of little opportunities on this, too, to do that.

Booth: So this series is pretty bonkers.

Gillett: Is it?

Booth: [Laughing] I think, just a smidge.

Gillett: Just a little bit.

Booth: What with the blood cannons, but what specific details make this film a bonker's Radio Silence film?

Bettinelli-Olpin: I think, the bonkers, I was going to say I think that one of the things we tried really hard to achieve with this was push the bonkers, push the bombastic stuff as far as we could, but also deepen the emotion. And so that we could do both of those things simultaneously, our hope is that they can both live cohesively, that you can have some deeper emotion, but also shit gets real crazy.

Gillett: Yeah, is this a spoiler-free thing, Kaitlyn, or are you…

Booth: I won't run the whole video until after the movie comes out, so I can just pick apart…

Gillett: There is a moment when Grace and Faith fight in the wedding venue.

Bettinelli-Olpin: Yes.

Gillett: It's immediately followed by the left turn of that moment. I think it's really declarative in an instant what we were hoping to achieve throughout the movie. You're like, "holy shit," these amazing performances. It's so emotionally connected. It's heartbreaking, and then somebody shows up with a fucking rocket launcher. Oh, wait, how do these things co-exist so effortlessly, so naturally in the same story? And I think that is very much a Radio Silence thing.

Booth: So would you say that that whole sequence in the wedding section of the building, was that the best, the one that was the most fun to choreograph or was there like a different one that you had the most fun with? Not most difficult, I want most fun.

Gillett: I mean, it was certainly the most fun. It felt like the most alive in a lot of respects.

Bettinelli-Olpin: Yeah.

Gillett: Because you show up on those days of shooting with the grand design of like 80 moves and then you realize, oh shit, we only have time to shoot 20. And so how do you get from A to B? Even while keeping it safe, there's a lot improv with the stunt team and Sam[ara Weaving] steps in and stunt people step in. It's hard to not fall in love with the pace when you're moving that quickly, and the performance itself is so physical. It was a joy to create that sequence.

Booth: Well, I just got my wrap-up. Thank you, guys, so much for taking the time to speak with me. I always love getting the chance to speak with directors, so I'm so glad I got a chance to talk to you guys.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on March 20, 2026.

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