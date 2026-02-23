Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Tickets On Sale, Sneak Peek, Posters

Tickets for Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come are officially on sale. A new extended sneak peek has officially been released along with four new posters.

Ready or Not was one of those movies where the ending technically ended with the good guy 'winning,' but the circumstances we left our final girl in were not exactly the best. The fade to black at that moment left you with a sense of satisfaction that she got out, that she survived, but also a pit in your stomach as you wondered how she could possibly explain any of this. It was a good way to end a horror movie; most on a good note with a slight sense of unease. It's one of a few things that likely have people a bit leery about Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, just as a concept. It's very much one of those sequels that could be good, but it also could be incredibly mediocre compared to the first film. Tickets officially went on sale today, and Fandango shared a new clip that shows our two heroines working together as they fight for their lives. We also got four new posters as well.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on March 20, 2026.

