Rebel Moon Director's Cut Will Be "A Lot More Of Everything"

Rebel Moon director Deborah Snyder says that the director's cuts won't be just "deleted scenes" but more of "everything."

Netflix has a lot riding on the two installments of Rebel Moon that Zack Snyder is releasing. So far, the partnership seems to be going well. Still, things seemed to be going well before it really wasn't over at DC and Warner Bros. as well, so we'll have to hope that this film doesn't end up suffering the same fate as Justice League in terms of mid-production reactionary course correction. We know that Snyder loves his director's cuts, and we also know that they are very much embracing that when it comes to both Rebel Moon films. Producer Deborah Snyder explained to Total Film that we shouldn't expect some random deleted scenes in either of the director's cuts but more of "everything."

"The difference [this time] is that we've planned for it… it's not an afterthought," Deborah Snyder explained. "We're still tweaking, but they'll probably be 45 minutes to an hour longer, each one. You get more character. You get a lot more of everything. It's not just a few deleted scenes."

Approaching the director's cuts as an intended cut separate from the release cut is interesting, and we have to wonder how it is changing things from the editing perspective. Hopefully, provided some decent interviews can happen by the time Rebel Moon comes out, someone can ask what with all the strikes.

Rebel Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd, 2023.

