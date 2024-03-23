Posted in: Columbia Pictures, Movies | Tagged: columbia pictures, film, jumanji, jumanji the next level, Karen Gillian

Jumanji Star Doesn't Have Any Promising Updates About the Next Entry

Jumanji star Karen Gillian recently divulged that another installment is still coming, she just doesn't exactlly know when.

Article Summary Karen Gillan confirms a new Jumanji movie but with no set date.

Success of Jumanji reboots earned nearly $2 billion box office.

Cast's busy schedules likely cause for third film's production delay.

Fans are left wondering: will Jumanji 3 happen before potential reboot?

In 2017, Columbia Pictures' revival of the 1995 movie Jumanji (Jumanji: In The Jungle) was released, set nearly twenty-two years after the events of the original film, where now, the original board game has since transformed into a video game. The movie's mainstream revival, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas, quickly struck a chord with audiences, earning over $900 million during its run — and resulted in a 2019 sequel (Jumanji: The Next Level) which saw the return of the 2017 cast, earning an additional $800 million.

Shortly after the sequel was released, there was confirmation that another entry would be developed; however, it's clearly taken a lot longer than the hiatus between the first two reboot entries. So, should we expect more Jumanji to happen? Well, yes. But don't hold your breath either because it's not happening anytime soon.

Jumanji Star Assumes the Third Film Hasn't Happened Due to Scheduling

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Jumanji's Gillian was asked about the status of the next installment, telling the publication, "If you find out [why the film hasn't progressed yet], can you let me know? Because I don't know. I'm sure it's tricky to wrangle everyone's schedules, but I haven't heard anything about it other than the fact that we will be doing it at some point." She then adds, "So we're all so enthusiastic about it. We all love working on those films, and it's just a matter of when."

Considering that the film has a cast that is often booked and busy, it seems like a genuine reason that the studio wouldn't be rushing into production. And after earning nearly two billion at the box office due to the previous entries, they probably want to make sure that people don't feel like it's being milked either.

Do you think Jumanji 3 will still happen within a reasonable period? Or will there be yet another reboot by the time it's being discussed?

