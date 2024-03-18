Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver., zack snyder

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Offical Trailer Has Been Released

The official trailer for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver has been released. It will stream to Netflix on April 19th.

Article Summary Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver trailer drops ahead of its Netflix debut.

Previous concerns about originality linger as sequel depicts familiar beats.

Zack Snyder's trademark stunning visuals teased in the well-crafted trailer.

Netflix steps up marketing game with robust push for the Rebel Moon saga.

Yesterday, the official poster/key art for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver was released, and today, Netflix decided it was time to drop the official trailer on us. It isn't surprising, like we said yesterday, because Netflix tends to market its movies very heavily in the last four weeks before it is released but only does a little bit before that. By the standard that Netflix movies usually get, the marketing for both of these films has been better than half a dozen other releases combined, at least. One of the things we personally didn't like about Rebel Moon – Part One: The Child of Fire was the fact that there didn't appear to be an original bone in its body, and everything that movie did, something else had done it before, and the movie did nothing to make itself unique. It's not surprising that the second film, once again, looks like all of the beats that we have seen before and all of these scenes in other movies or shows. As with most Zack Snyder movies, this looks pretty, and the trailer is extremely well done because making good trailers is apparently something that happens with Snyder films. The rest? Well, we'll see.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. It will stream to Netflix on April 19th, 2024.

