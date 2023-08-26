Posted in: Movies | Tagged: netflix, Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon Will Have Easter Eggs To A Previous Zack Snyder Movie

Director Zack Snyder has said there is an Easter Egg for another one of his films in Rebel Moon, and it could be teasing something bigger.

Hidden Easter Eggs and references are so prevalent in films and media now that it could be considered a letdown if something doesn't have any or even as many as we expect. We've come a long way from R2-D2 and C-3PO making a sneaky appearance in Indiana Jones and the Raider of the Lost Ark. Some studios and directors have leaned into this more than others, and one of those directors that seems to get a real kick out of all of it is Zack Snyder. These days, it's likely due to the close bond that Snyder feels with his biggest fans as they helped carry his family through an extremely difficult time and helped get his version of Justice League into the world. Now he's jumping to big-scale science fiction fantasy with Rebel Moon, the first of two movies is set to drop this December on Netflix, and the second will drop the following April. During a preview event, Snyder was asked about references and replied in a cheeky little way [via /Film] that seemed to indicate that there would be plenty for people to keep an eye on.

"I think it's been the experience of my relationship to the fans of the movies that I've made is that they've always seen [the director's cuts] as like, 'Okay, what's that? What am I going to learn in there, in those eggs that come at Easter time? What will be those [references]?'"

During the informal part of the event, /Film spoke with Snyder a little more about what sort of references we could expect in Rebel Moon, and he mentioned that there is an Easter Egg specifically referencing Amy of the Dead. There have been hints throughout Snyder's recent movies that there could be some sort of Snyderverse, if you will [someone should really start using that name for something; it's catchy], where all of his original movies could be linked in some way. Whether that is a Multi-Snyderverse or just a regular Snydeverse remains to be seen.

Rebel Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd, 2023.

