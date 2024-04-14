Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: adam wingard, film, godzilla, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Mothra

Godzilla x Kong Director Wanted One Specific Titan to Return

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard reveals the truth about one titan's involvement and its potential replacement.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has brought a lot of exciting Monsterverse ideas to life so far, including Godzilla and Kong as allies, the addition of an original titan, and a brand new foe to shake things up. And, of course, for longtime franchise fans, the return of the beloved character Mothra, who's been deemed the Queen of the Monsters. However, according to some online rumors, there were initially plans to incorporate a different titan instead of Mothra. While this isn't necessarily accurate, there was another character who might have taken her place if all parties weren't in agreement. So, what's the complete truth here?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Planned for Mothra's Return (Despite Any Rumors)

Franchise director Adam Wingard tells TheWrap, "There was briefly another character called Phosphera that we had in place of Mothra. But Mothra was always the character that was written around. And there's this false narrative online that this other character tested badly, and then we were like, 'Let's get Mothra.' The plan was always Mothra. But we weren't sure if we would be able to get Mothra. And once we tested the movie, we had the previous version of that, and by then, things had cleared up, and we were able to do Mothra." He added, "I don't like that some people think it wasn't the plan all along. If you look at the very first draft of the script, it always says Mothra."

After the character's demise in Godzilla King of the Monsters, fans have been waiting for Mothra's eventual return, so it felt like a natural return. Plus, Godzilla and Mothra are already a great duo, but with Kong in the mix, this trio feels like it was an essential moment for the expansive and ongoing Monsterverse.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently rampaging in theaters everywhere if you need a little more Kaiju mayhem in your life.

