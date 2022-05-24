The Flash Star Sasha Calle Talks Being the First Latina Supergirl

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming film The Flash, being the DC Comics character's big break in terms of solo adventures. Aside from the titular character's massive cinematic presence in the upcoming film, there are other appearances that make this film something even more ambitious in the grand scheme of DC's (increasingly) expansive universe.

One of those includes the massively hyped (and unexpected) return of Michael Keaton as Batman, donning the cowl for the first time since his two film stint in the 1989 film Batman and its sequel Batman Returns in 1992. Another exciting character included in the movie is the live-action introduction of Supergirl, who will be played by the Daytime Emmy award-winning actress Sasha Calle, who also happens to be the first Latina incarnation to hit the DCEU.

In a new interview with V Magazine, Calle reflected on being a part of a superhero representation first, telling the publication, "Representation in the entertainment industry really matters, and I'm super honored, honestly. There was a moment when we were shooting when Andy [director Andrés Muschietti] was like, 'Hey, come over here and watch this scene on the playback monitor.' And I go over, and I see her [Supergirl], and she's in her full glory. And suddenly, I got really emotional. Because I'm looking at that, and I'm like, 'Wow, I wish I would have had this when I was little.' It meant a lot to me."

Calle then goes on to conclude her thought by sharing, "I turned into child Sasha watching this person. So it's really important. And I'm really happy and really thankful to DC and Warner Brothers for doing this now. It's so cool that we're doing this, and, ya know, it's about time."

The Flash already has a lot of excitement going into its 2023 release, and knowing that there's an important inclusion makes this introduction even sweeter.