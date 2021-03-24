Scott Pilgrim vs. the World to be Rereleased on Dolby Vision, Atmos

With cinemas struggling across the country for an extra life, Universal Pictures is bringing back one of the most iconic Edgar Wright films of all time in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Who knew after 11 years how much of the cast ended up playing superheroes in current films? Three of the cast members in Brandon Routh, Chris Evans, and Thomas Jane were already Superman, Human Torch, and the Punisher prior to joining the 2010 film. For a limited time, the film will return to theatres in Dolby technology, producing Vision and Atmos versions of the film supervised by Wright and his original collaborators for a scheduled re-release for April 30.

Wright said the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhanced versions of the film were courtesy of the combined efforts of himself, sound mixer Julian Slater, colorist Stephen Nakamura, cinematographer Bill Pope, and editor Paul Machliss. The director also promised a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release. "So, this has long been in the works #ScottPilgrim fans, but I'm pleased to say that in North America on April 30th, the film will come back to the big screen, looking and sounding better than ever in @DolbyCinema, Watch the epic new trailer & get tickets: https://t.co/Jiy4OoY6vQ?amp=1" he tweeted.

The story follows a bassist Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) who's looking for his band's big break. Along the way, he finds the woman of his dreams Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), at a party. As they fall in love, he discovers to continue seeing her; he must defeat her seven evil exes, including the one who organized it all in Gideon (Jason Schwarzman). While the film, based on the comic by Brian Lee O'Malley, flopped at the box office. It gained a considerable cult following with its pop culture and video game references, even to the point of a recent cast reunion read. Much of the film's cast could go on to far bigger comic-related projects, including the aforementioned Routh, who reprised his role as Superman for the CW TV Arrowverse as well as playing the Atom on Legends of Tomorrow. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brie Larsen, who plays Scott's ex Envy, plays Captain Marvel, and Evans, who was evil ex Lucas Lee, went on to play Captain America. Winstead went on to play Huntress in Birds of Prey (2020) for DC. Wright's next upcoming film, Last Night in Soho for Focus Features, is expected to hit theatres on October 22, and he's also attached to the theatrical remake of Stephen King's The Running Man.

