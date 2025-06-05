Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Elio

Elio: New Special Look Released, 2 HQ Images, And A BTS Featurette

A new special look, two high-quality images, and a behind-the-scenes featurette for Pixar's new original film Elio were released.

Article Summary Pixar's upcoming film Elio gets a new special look, ahead of its theatrical release in June 2025.

A fresh behind-the-scenes featurette spotlights Zoe Saldaña and her character Aunt Olga's unique dynamic.

Elio has experienced an unusual production journey, with changes since its first teaser in 2023.

New official footage reveals dazzling alien worlds and teases Pixar's return to original storytelling.

Now that Disney is done taking a Lilo & Stitch-themed victory lap, it's time to set their sights on the next big release from the studio, Elio. This little film has had a weird journey to the big screen since we first saw a teaser trailer for it back in 2023. The film has gone through some changes since then, but the version that is appearing in theaters later this month looks like quintessential Pixar, maybe leaning closer to the vibes of the Cars movies than something like Elemental. Either way, the movie looks cute and has a lot of weight on its shoulders. Pixar is moving away from original films, and if this movie doesn't do well, it'll just reinforce the idea that original stories aren't worth investing in. The new special look shows off some more of this brightly colored alien world, while the three new high-quality images do the same.

We also got a behind-the-scenes featurette with Zoe Saldaña, who is voicing Elio's Aunt Olga. Judging from the footage, she's having a rough time with her nephew in a couple of different ways. Saldaña reiterates how important it is to see films like Elio on the big screen, and that it is a "great, feel-good movie that inspires you."

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, moviegoers will meet Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by recent Academy Award® winner Zoe Saldaña) and Glordon (voiced by Remy Edgerly), Elio's unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe, encountering a host of out-of-this-world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs. Disney and Pixar's Elio will be released only in theaters on June 20, 2025.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar's all-new feature film, Elio, the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be. Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red), and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film also features the voices of Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

