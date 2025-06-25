Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Final Trailer And Poster Released

Today, the final trailer, poster, and some new images for The Fantastic Four: First Steps were released.

All right, time to make the announcement we make every time the final trailer for a Marvel movie is released. If there is a time that Marvel will spoil their own film, it will be in the clips and TV spots released after the final trailer drops. So if you already know you want to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps, now would be the time to maybe block some keywords and hashtags on social media and stop watching anything that the studio drops. The final trailer, which was released today, has a ton of new footage but also doesn't reveal some of the big things, like what Galactus looks like. We got a new poster, which isn't very good, but what else is new with Marvel movies these days, but it stings extra with this one. They have the opportunity to make essentially in-universe fan posters for the Fantastic Four with the aesthetics of this world front and center, and it seems like only a few outlets are really leaning into a really obvious opportunity to create really awesome posters.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

