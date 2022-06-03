Scream 6 Adds Dermont Mulroney To Cast, Filming Starts Soon

Scream 6 goes in front of cameras this summer, and today Dermont Mulroney was added to the cast. He joins Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), and Jenna Ortega (Tara), all coming back, as they were the ones who survived Ghostfaces' rampage in this year's film. From what she said in interviews, Courtney Cox will also be in the movie, with no official word yet on Neve Campbell being back, though my money is on no. Hayden Panettiere as Scream 4 character Kirby is also back. The Hollywood Reporter had the news of the casting.

Scream As A Whole Is One Of Horror's Signature Franchises

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past." Dylan Minnette (Goosebumps), Mason Gooding (Let It Snow), Kyle Gallner (Ghosts of War), Jasmin Savoy Brown("Love") and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jack Quaid ("The Boys"), Melissa Barrera ("In The Heights"), Jenna Ortega ("You") and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks star alongside the returning cast, including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. The new Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and produced by Chad Villella of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, who was previously impressed with Ready or Not. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The entire creative team will return for Scream 6.

I sat down and watched this year's Scream again and had a much better time the second viewing. My problems with it remain, but overall I enjoyed it much more on a second watch. And that worked as a perfect ending to the franchise as well, but we all knew as long as they made more than $5, we would see another one. This is horror, after all.