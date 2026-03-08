Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: community, peacock, Universal Pictures

Community Scribe Discusses the Delayed Movie for Peacock

Community movie co-writer Andrew Guest explains the Peacock film delays and how the cast schedule stalled production.

Article Summary Community movie co-writer Andrew Guest details how cast schedules led to the ongoing film delay.

Production nearly began post-strikes, but a last-minute actor conflict stalled progress once again.

Peacock’s 2022 movie announcement gave real hope, but multiple planned start dates have fallen through.

The project is delayed by logistics, not creative issues, keeping fan optimism for a future reunion alive.

When the Community movie was first announced, fans were thrilled because it felt like a punchline paying off after years of hearing about the notion of "six seasons and a movie." And that excitement has only lasted this long because the series (which ran from 2009 to 2015 on NBC and later Yahoo Screen) has stuck around long after the finale. Now the movie is officially back in the conversation again because co-writer Andrew Guest has offered the clearest explanation yet for why it has taken so long to actually roll cameras.

Community Writer on the Film's Missed Production Window

On The Watch podcast, Guest laid out how close the project came to moving forward as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were winding down, even before a scheduling conflict threw the timeline off. "We got very close to shooting that," he said, before adding that the cast was aligned, a line producer was in place, and the script was entering a rewrite phase when "one of our actors' projects sort of came into conflict in terms of timing." He also urged fans not to turn it into a blame game, saying, "Please, Community fan base, do not be upset with any of these people."

It's also the type of update that explains both the optimism and the frustration around this long-awaited film. The appetite is clearly there, the intent sounds pretty genuine, and the pieces briefly lined up in a way that rarely happens with big ensemble reunions. Though that "almost" fits what we've heard in previous years. Peacock's 2022 announcement positioned the movie as a real, ordered project, not another hopeful pitch, with key cast members slated to return. In 2023, reporting around the film suggested it had been approaching a summer shoot window before the strikes froze momentum. Then there were even rumblings later on that the film would head into production in 2025, which obviously fizzled out, too.

As for who fans are expecting to see when it finally happens, the core Greendale group remains the obvious ask, including stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. Still, with no release date locked in, Guest's update basically reframes the waiting game as logistical rather than creative, which is not a guarantee, but at least it's a more encouraging problem to have.

All things considered, do you think the Community movie will ever get back on track?

