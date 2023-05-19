Scream VI Star on the Immense Love from Hardcore Franchise Fans Scream VI star Jasmin Savoy Brown recently discussed Scream fans' response to Mindy Meeks-Martin and getting to join the franchise.

Across every cinematic franchise, there's always going to be a passionate love for characters because it's a timeless factor that's often responsible for a film's continued storytelling in the first place. Star Wars found success with Luke Skywalker, Alien capitalized on the level-headed badass Ellen Ripley, and Halloween desperately needed Laurie Strode because a strong protagonist is crucial. That being said, the influential horror franchise Scream has always differed from others due to its long list of survivors (and multiple fan favorites), from Sidney Prescott to Gale Weathers, Dewey Riley, and the genre game-changer Kirby Reed.

In a more recent effort to connect with new audiences yet still appease its prominent legacy fandom, Scream 5 (Scream 2022) introduced plenty of fresh faces known as the "core four," that fans have come to widely adore despite the general difficulty in establishing solid next-gen characters for updated classics. And yes, we're talking to you, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Halloween…

Scream Fans Response to Mindy Meeks-Martin

When speaking to Screen Rant about Scream VI and the hit series Yellowjackets, star Jasmin Savoy Brown discussed her response to portraying Mindy and the fandom that's attached to Scream, noting, "I really didn't expect to be embraced so hard by the fandom. I didn't know, when we shot [Scream 5], what the reception would be to this new class of characters because the original three were so beloved, and we were never trying to compete. We just are new people, and I didn't know that we would be met with such love. Just the love online, and even in person, when I run into Scream fans."

The Scream actor then explains, "They're always so kind, and generous, and super queer, and I am happy anytime I can run into a queer person, and they say that they see themselves in my work. That's just such an honor and a privilege, and I hope I get to keep doing that."

Scream VI is available to purchase via Digital and is available to stream exclusively on Parmaount+.