Seann William Scott Says Another American Pie Film Has Been Discussed American Pie star Seann William Scott is suggesting that there's an already a possible concept for the next film in the franchise.

In 1999, the ensemble comedy film American Pie became a pop culture phenomenon, depicting an outlandish coming-of-age, sex-positive story that would eventually lead to a much larger franchise. In fact, excluding any spin-offs or attempts to use the same American Pie umbrella, the original film has managed to spawn four entries to date, with the last addition being the (still extremely profitable) American Reunion back in 2012.

Considering that it's been more than a decade since we've checked in with the misfit friends, it feels like a perfect chance to see where everyone has ended up, right? Well, according to one of the fan-favorite actors of the franchise, there's a sliver of hope and a preexisting idea…

A New American Pie Film Has Been Discussed (But Remains Unconfirmed)

When recently discussing the chance of getting a sequel to the 2020 American Pie film titled American Reunion, the always entertaining Seann William Scott tells Comic Book, "I don't know, I just love the character so much. We have to have a great idea, and especially these days, it has to be awesome. You know, comedy is tough, and they have always been tough, but you know, comedies have really changed. But I think, honestly, we have been talking about an idea. I had one, and I still have one that we've literally just recently started talking about."

The iconic American Pie actor then added, "It would be so much fun to see, I think, fun, but also really fascinating to see a guy like Stifler in his mid-forties today trying to figure things out. A guy who hasn't really changed that much, but the world has changed, you know, what would his life be like? … Is there a fun end to a story? I don't know if it'll ever happen."

Do you think there's an audience that's open to revisiting Bandcamp or the eccentric world of American Pie? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!