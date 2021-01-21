Searchlight Pictures Dates 4 New Films for 2021

Searchlight Pictures has come out swinging with four big titles for the 2021 season. One of them is one of those forever delayed movies while another we already covered, but seriously it's del Toro who wouldn't be excited about that. Searchlight has put out some really fantastic movies in recent years, so it's going to be really interesting to see what works and what doesn't for them in 2021. Also, if any of these actually end up coming out because pandemic, but the earliest release we have on this schedule is July, so maybe we'll have our collective shit together by then. Searchlight sent out a press release with cast and crew lists and summaries along with the new release dates for the four titles.

Searchlight Pictures Continues to Release Interesting Films

THE NIGHT HOUSE – JULY 16, 2021

Directed by: David Bruckner

David Bruckner Written by: Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski

Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski Produced by: David S. Goyer, Keith Levine, and John Zois

David S. Goyer, Keith Levine, and John Zois Cast: Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin, and Vondie Curtis Hall

Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin, and Vondie Curtis Hall THE NIGHT HOUSE follows a widow (Rebecca Hall of THE TOWN) who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets.

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE – SEPTEMBER 24, 2021

Directed by: Michael Showalter

Michael Showalter Written by: Abe Sylvia

Abe Sylvia Produced by: Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Rachel Shane, Gigi Pritzker

Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Rachel Shane, Gigi Pritzker Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Mark Wystrach, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, and Vincent D'Onofrio

Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Mark Wystrach, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, and Vincent D'Onofrio THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall, and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn't long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

ANTLERS – OCTOBER 29, 2021

Directed by: Scott Cooper

Scott Cooper Screenplay by: C. Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca and Scott Cooper, based upon the short story The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca

C. Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca and Scott Cooper, based upon the short story The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca Produced by: Guillermo del Toro, David S. Goyer, J. Miles Dale

Guillermo del Toro, David S. Goyer, J. Miles Dale Cast: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, Amy Madigan

Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, Amy Madigan From the visionary world of acclaimed director Scott Cooper and horror maestro, Guillermo del Toro comes ANTLERS. In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become embroiled with her enigmatic student (Jeremy T. Thomas), whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. Based on the short story The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca. Produced by Guillermo del Toro, David S. Goyer, and J. Miles Dale.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY – DECEMBER 3, 2021

Directed by: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Written by: Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan

Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan Produced by: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale Cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn

Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn In NIGHTMARE ALLEY, an ambitious young carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.