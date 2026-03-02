Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice: Official Trailer, Poster, And 6 Images

20th Century Studios released the first trailer, poster, and 6 new images from the new R-rated comedy Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios unveils the official trailer, poster, and six new images for Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.

The R-rated comedy heads straight to Hulu, offering a fresh direct-to-streaming movie debut this spring.

First trailer teases time travel, double-crosses, and comedic action from a star-studded cast.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice makes its world premiere at SXSW Film & TV Festival 2026 on March 14.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice is another direct-to-Hulu movie joining the pipeline. As we've explained before, for a streaming service to survive, it needs a steady stream of new content. Sometimes, it's very experimental content that maybe wouldn't have done well in a movie theater, and sometimes it's one of those movies that looks like it'll be "pretty good." Maybe not something you would have spent movie theater ticket money on, but you're settled in for a night on Friday, you come across this new release, and you click because it sounds fun, and why not?

Those "and why not?" movies are just as needed as prestige dramas and big releases because they are the modern day version of direct-to-DVD/VHS and/or made-for-TV, and Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice appears to be another "and why not?" movie. The concept sounds fine; it's got a decent cast lined up, and it doesn't look like it's going to blow anyone's mind, but it might be a decent watch on a Friday night to wind down after the rest of the week. The first trailer, poster, and six images appeared online, though we are using the UK 20th Century version of the trailer because the Hulu one won't embed.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A time-traveling, double-crossing, ass-kicking comedy.

Stream Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice only on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ March 27th.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice stars Vince Vaughn, James Marsden, Eiza González, Keith David, Jimmy Tatro, Stephen Root, Lewis Tan, Ben Schwartz, Emily Hampshire, and Arturo Castro, and is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski, produced by Andrew Lazar, p.g.a., and executive produced by Richard Middleton and Vanessa Humphrey. The film is a hilarious, stylized, R-rated action-comedy about two gangsters and the woman they love trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. As if that wasn't enough, there's one wild ingredient added to the mix: a time machine.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice will receive its world premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival 2026 on March 14. The film will screen at the historic Paramount Theatre in Austin as part of the festival's official line-up.

