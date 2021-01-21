Guillermo del Toro's New Film Nightmare Alley Gets Release Date

Guillermo del Toro's next film has an opening date. Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn, the film is titled, Nightmare Alley. It will open on December 3rd, 2021. That right there is a hell of a cast, and I think that this just jumped up most people's lists of most anticipated films for the year. You know, if we actually get to see films anymore. Who knows, at this point is the last film was The Shape of Water, which won him the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture. So, expectations are high. Thanks to Bloody Disgusting for the tip.

Guillermo del Toro Films Are Always An Event

The film is an adaptation of the novel by William Lindsay Gresham, published in 1946. There was an adaptation of the film in 1947. This new version is written by Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan. In the film, "An ambitious young carny (Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is." This sounds like incredibly fertile ground for a talent like del Toro to explore with his unique gift for breathing life into macabre stories and making them accessible to people who otherwise may turn away.

Imagine the possibilities with the effects work we may get with this one and have grown accustomed to Guillermo del Toro's work. Like many others, I am all in for this one and wait with bated breath for this gifted filmmaker's next vision of beautiful madness. Nightmare Alley will open in theaters on December 3rd, 2021. We hope so anyway, let's keep our fingers crossed.