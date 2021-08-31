Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Did Backflip & Superhero Landing at 1st Audition

Simu Liu wanted to make sure he was memorable when it came to his first audition for Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. So the actor decided to go out on a high note and prove to everyone that he could do the stunts that were needed to be a character that is called the Master of Kung-Fu. Director Destin Daniel Cretton said during the virtual press junket that Liu not only ended his audition with a backflip but also added in a little flair.

"Wait, he actually did the exact backflip and that pose that's made fun of in Black Widow," Cretton said. "He did a backflip into the Black Widow kneel pose hair flip-up straight looking straight into the camera as the closer to his first audition."

"I mean, I thought it was like a good signature. It was a nice little calling card," Liu said of the backflip for his Shang-Chi audition. "That you could put at the end of your resume. I thought it couldn't hurt. I was auditioning for a Marvel movie, you know, a superhero franchise…."

Liu wanted to make a good first impression, and it obviously worked out in his favor. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings has garnered some significant critical buzz in the lead-up to its release this Friday. Now we just have to wait and see if that critical buzz will translate into box office success.

