Posted in: Games, Movies, New Line Cinema, Video Game Publishers, Warner Bros | Tagged: mortal kombat 2, Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II: Official Trailer, 16 Character Posters, And 3 Images

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema released the official trailer, sixteen character posters, and three new images for Mortal Kombat II.

Article Summary Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema unveiled the official trailer for Mortal Kombat II, the action-packed sequel.

Karl Urban joins as Johnny Cage, adding even more star power to the ever-growing cast of fan-favorite fighters.

Sixteen character posters and new imagery showcase the film's massive ensemble and brutal tournament vibe.

Mortal Kombat II promises higher stakes, more gore, and iconic moments as it hits theaters in October 2025.

One of the reasons the first Mortal Kombat movie worked for fans was that it took the goofy concept seriously, and despite how ridiculous the entire thing was, they just leaned in pretty far. Was the movie brilliant? No. Were many aspects of the interactive game that fans loved lost when we switched to an inactive medium? Absolutely, but they managed to find a balance that worked better than any other previous attempt. Now we're back for Mortal Kombat II, and they are leaning in even further. Karl Urban as Johnny Cage was already going to get people on board. Between Dredd and The Boys, Urban has low-key become a staple of R-rated comic book adaptations, so why not make the jump to R-rated video game adaptations as well?

The official trailer for Mortal Kombat II was released today along with sixteen(!!!) character posters, three more images, and one-pager information with some summary and credits information. The sixteen-character posters mean this cast is going to be massive, and while some of these characters might have 5 seconds of total screentime, if that screentime rules, it won't really matter in the end. The YouTube comment section underneath the trailer seems happy with the footage, and the "get over here!" from Scorpion is already the things of fanboy dreams.

Mortal Kombat II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on October 24, 2025, and internationally beginning 22 October 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!