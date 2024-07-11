Shawn Levy's Star Wars Film: Jonathan Tropper To Write The Script

Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: shawn levy

Director Shawn Levy is right in the middle of press for Deadpool & Wolverine, and we still have another season of Stranger Things to get through, but he does have another project that is [probably] way off on the horizon. In November 2022, it was announced that Levy was the next director in a growing line that had entered talks for a Star Wars movie. It sounds like that film is still in the cards, but Levy, like the other people who are currently developing Star Wars projects, doesn't appear to be in a massive rush. Levy has spoken about the level of creative freedom he feels while working on the project. Still, recently, amidst all of the Deadpool & Wolverine press, it was announced that Lucasfilm and Levy had brought on Jonathan Tropper to write the script. Tropper is a longtime collaborator of Levy's, so this is another example of people in Hollywood continuing to work with people they get along with and work well with. Tropper was a writer on The Adam Project, directed by Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds. It was one of the bigger original movies for Netflix when it was released in 2022.

The Many Star Wars Films In Development

Before January 2024, we would have said that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy seemed to be the furthest along in terms of development compared to the other Star Wars films that have been announced. However, with Jon Favreau joining the ranks and The Mandalorian & Grogu going into production this year, it's unclear where Daisy Ridley's return to the big screen falls on this suddenly hectic timeline. The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released on May 22, 2026. Dave Filoni is using his film as a final wrap to all of the television shows. So, all seasons need to be released before that can happen. James Mangold brought on a new writer for his film, which reportedly has a working title of Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, and it looks like his next project after A Complete Unknown. Taika Waititi has said he's in no rush to get this film off the ground and is still in the scripting phase.

