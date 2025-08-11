Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: shrek 5

Shrek 5 Moves From December 2026 to June 2027

Dreamworks delayed Shrek 5, shifting it from December 2026 to June 2027. So it's no longer a Christmas movie, but summer is prime time for animated family movies.

It seems that Dreamworks thinks they might have a big hit on their hands. Or that feels like the case, considering the release date shift for Shrek 5. Dreamworks films have done well in December, and one of the Puss in Boots films did very well at the tail end of the/early start to a new year. So when they announced that Shrek 5 would;d be a Christmas movie, no one was surprised. However, this is an animated family film, and the prime time for movies like that is absolutely the summer.

For the domestic box office, it means all of the grade school kids are on summer break, it's stupid hot out because of global warming, so several hours in an air-conditioned movie theater sound heavenly, and Shrek 5 specifically will be targeting the entire family. They want millennials and Gen Xers who loved the first film to bring their kids to this one. So Variety confirming that the film has been delayed from December 23, 2026, to June 30, 2027, isn't that surprising, all things considered.

For an entire generation of people, Shrek was kind of a defining movie moment for them. It was people who were raised on Disney films seeing someone making fun of the movies they grew up on for the first time. The film also exploded and became a cultural touchstone. The second film was about as good as the first, but the third and fourth did not keep up the quality, and the series hasn't been around much since, aside from the fact that the spin-off Puss in Boots films were way better than they had any right to be. There were rumblings in 2016, but nothing solid came until last summer when Dreamworks finally confirmed that the film was happening. The film is set to be directed by Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn, and co-directed by Brad Ableson from a screenplay written by Michael McCullers. Shrek 5 is officially on its third release date, moving from prime time July 1, 2026, to December 25, 2026, and now back to prime time summer with June 30, 2027.

