Simon Kinberg Reportedly In Talks To Produce A New Star Trek Franchise

It seems that Paramount is continuing its mad flailing around, trying to figure out how the hell they are going to get Star Trek back on the big screen. For those of you keeping up, while Star Trek has been doing exceptionally well on streaming, the franchise has been absent on the big screen since 2016's fantastically underrated Star Trek Beyond. Since then, they have been trying and failing to get Star Trek 4 off of the ground for years, sometimes announcing release dates without actually securing a single member of the cast is actually able to shoot within the timeframe. There have reportedly been one-off films that never seem to go anywhere, and they keep hiring and losing directors for projects

That is why today's news is interesting in a couple of different ways because it has nothing to do with Star Trek 4, even though they did just hire another writer for that. Instead, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Simon Kinberg is in talks with Paramount to produce a new Star Trek film. If the deal happens, "the door would open to him taking active, creative roles on the rest of the storied franchise's film side." So, while Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman are heads of Star Trek television, Kinberg would be head of Star Trek films.

One would think the most logical movie for him to jump on would be Star Trek 4, considering how long they have been trying to make it, and we can only ask those cast members how interested they are in returning so many times, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Instead, he would be joining the team of a new project set to be directed by Toby Haynes and written by Seth Grahame-Smith. However, it does appear to be a film that still takes place within the Kelvin timeline of films. The sources at THR are saying the film will take place "decades before the events of the 2009 movie that was directed by J.J. Abrams, likely around modern times. It is said to involve the creation of the Starfleet and humankind's first contact with alien life."

So, instead of an origin story of the crew, we're getting an origin story of Starfleet and its first contact with alien life, but the Kelvin version of it. This article doesn't mention if Star Trek 4 is still on the table, but if Kinberg assumes the Kevin Feige/James Gunn role of Star Trek films, then maybe he'll be able to regain control of these out-of-control productions and actually get some momentum behind them.

