Silk Gets A New Premier Scale Statue From Diamond Select {Exclusive}

A BC Exclusive reveal: Silk is coming to the Diamond Select Premier Scale statue line, and we have many pics and details for you right here.

Article Summary Marvel's Silk snags a spot in Diamond Select's Premier Scale statue line, with preorders starting June 21st.

Exclusive 1/7 scale Silk statue stands 14 inches tall, limited to 1000 pieces, priced at $175.

Crafted by Nelson X. Asencio and Clayburn Moore, the Silk statue boasts high-quality resin and intricate details.

Anticipation for Silk collectibles remains high, prompting questions about more Silk-themed figures.

Silk has been one of the more popular creations in recent years from Marvel Comics, and though her planned show seems to be going away, enthusiasm for Cindy Moon is not. With that in mind, Diamond Select Toys is bringing to the masses a new 1/7 scale statue in their Premier Scale line. It stands 14 inches tall and features a playful sculpt and fun pose. Only 1000 of these statues will be produced, and preorders start next Friday, June 21st, with shipping planned for early 2025. Silk will run you $175, and you can see many pictures of the statue down below.

Silk Statue Is A Welcome Addition

Marvel Premier Collection Silk 1/7 Scale Statue. A Diamond Select Toys release! This Silk is smooth! Otherwise known as Cindy Moon, the spider-heroine Silk alights atop a rooftop cupola and spins a webline around it in this all-new 1/7 scale statue. Measuring approximately 14 inches tall, this beautiful sculpture is made of high-quality resin and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It is limited to only 1,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio and Clayburn Moore, sculpted by Clayburn Moore! Statue SRP: $175.00. Pre-orders open 6/21 at Diamondselecttoys.com. Shipping Q1 2025

These Premier Scale statues fly out of my store when I stock them, and nothing moves better than anything Spider-related. Silk has had some figures and statues over the years, sure, but she is still way under-represented as far as collectibles go. Could a Marvel Select figure be on the way as well? That line has stepped up the game in the last couple of years as well; I would love to see what they could do with Cindy Moon in that line.

