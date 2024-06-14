Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: blue beetle, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, jamie reyes, max, Xolo Maridueña

Blue Beetle: DC Studios, WB Animation Eyeing Animated Series: Report

Reports are DC Studios and WB Animation are developing a Blue Beetle animated series - one that could solve the New DCU/pre-New DCU dilemma.

There were rumblings over the past few months from DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn and others that we may not have seen the last of Xolo Maridueña's Jamie Reyes/Blue Beetle – even though his 2023 feature film debut technically took place before Gunn and Co-CEO Peter Safran's New DCU (kicking off later this year with Creature Commandos). Well, we might have just gotten an answer on how it could happen – Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are currently in development on an animated Blue Beetle series. Reportedly, series showrunner and director Miguel Puga (The Casagrandes) began tackling the project earlier this year – with Cristian Martinez (Good Trouble) set as writer.

Joining Maridueña in the original feature film were George Lopez, Adrianna Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Harvey Guillén, Raoul Trujillo, and Becky G as the voice Khaji-Da (the voice behind Jaime's Blue Beetle suit). In terms of casting, DH reports that "multiple" cast members have been contacted about the project, and that DC Studios has been getting "positive" responses in terms of who could be returning. In addition, it's being reported that the series will "build" on the feature film but "divert from telling the same story" and craft its own narrative – which would be a great way to have the feature film cast have a home in the New DCU: bring them aboard in an animated series, tweak what needs to be tweaked to fit the New DCU, and then have them back in the live-action world – feature film, streaming series, or both. Angel Manuel Soto, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, and John Ricard are reportedly set as executive producers, and Galen Vaisman will oversee the animated series for DC Studios. At the time of DH's report, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation had declined to comment on its story.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!