The Imaginary: Official Trailer And New Images Have Been Released

Netflix and Studio Ponoc have released six new images and the official trailer for The Imaginary ahead of its Annecy premiere.

The Annecy Film Festival is still going on, which means animation fans, we're getting an idea of what films we need to get on our radar for the rest of the year. Some of the bigger blockbusters are going to be previewed, and some movies you might not be as familiar with. Netflix tends to hit more than they miss regarding animation, but like a lot of Netflix projects, they can sometimes get a bit lost in the noise (justice for Nimona). However, a festival spotlight like this and the dedication that animation enthusiasts tend to have regarding projects means strong premieres could breathe a lot of life into a project. One of those projects is The Imaginary.

The premise is vaguely familiar to IF from last month, but it is based on a book, and instead of playing everything for straight comedy, this movie is looking to be more serious. The film is set to premiere at the festival later this week, so early reactions should be dropping soon. For now, we have some new images and a trailer. If you, like me, went through an anime phase and are still actively going through a Miyazaki phase, this looks like it might scratch that itch.

The Imaginary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger, a boy no one can see imagined by Amanda to share her thrilling make-believe adventures. But when Rudger, suddenly alone, arrives at The Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten Imaginaries live and find work, he faces a mysterious threat. Directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away), The Imaginary is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination.

The groundbreaking hand-drawn animation of The Imaginary is heightened by first-of-their-kind techniques of light and shadow. The Imaginary is based on the beloved and award-winning novel of the same name by A.F. Harrold and illustrated by Emily Gravett (Bloomsbury Publishing). It stars Louie Rudge-Buchanan (Rudger), Evie Kiszel (Amanda), Hayley Atwell (Lizzie), Sky Katz (Emily), Jeremy Swift (Mr Bunting), Kal Penn (Zinzan), LeVar Burton (The Old Dog), Jane Singer (Granny Downbeat), Ruby Barnhill (Aurora), Roger Craig Smith (Snowflake), Courtenay Taylor (Cruncher-of-Bones), and Miles Nibbe (John). The film will stream to Netflix on July 5, 2024.

