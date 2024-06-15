Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New DC Comics Platinum Edition Figures Unveiled McFarlane Toys

Return to a growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as new Platinum Variants for DC Comics Collector’s Edition figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new DC Comics Platinum Edition figures.

Highlights include Batman from Bat-Manga and Superboy from Teen Titans.

Exclusive variants include a black and white deco and a Luthor DNA theme.

Figures feature up to 22 points of articulation and come with art cards.

McFarlane Toys is back at it with a new set of DC Comics Collectors Edition figures for their DC Multiverse line. These Collectors Edition figures really dive deeper into the DC Comics catalog, bringing new and fan-favorite characters to life. On top of popular characters arriving, these figures usually come with more accessories and a collectible art card with its own display stand. Ever since these figures arrived, McFarlane Toys has been stepping up their Platinum Edition Chases for each release. This new wave includes Batman from the 1960s Bat-Manga, Superboy from Teen Titans, and the war-torn soldier Sgt. Rock.

We have covered these DC Comics figures already but it appears that McFarlane has also teased their Platinum Edition Variants. For Bat-Manga, he will be getting new black and white deco right from the pages of the pages of his Shōnen King run. Connor Kent is embracing his Luthor DNA for his Chase with a slightly altered figure with a ripped L on his chest and lighter pants color. However, the real fun is with Sgt. Rock is getting a fun Green Army Man variant, which really dives into a classic homage for everyone's tiny toy soldiers. Fans will be able to find these figures in-store, get them by chance with random orders, or sometimes even online releases through McFarlane Toys Store and Big Bad Toy Store.

DC Comics McFarlane Collector Edition Platinum's Revealed

"Sergeant Rock (DC Classic) – Always at the vanguard of WWII's bloodiest battles, SERGEANT ROCK shepherded EASY COMPANY from the beaches of NORMANDY into the heartland of GERMANY."

"Conner Kent (Teen Titans) – Some heroes are made, not born. A combination of Superman and Lex Luthor's DNA, Superboy was an outsider from his inception."

"Batman (Bat-Manga) – At the height the 1960's Batman television shows popularity, a shonen manga magazine in Japan serialized fifty-three chapters, starring The Dark Knight, which were all written by Jiro Kuwata."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes collectible art card with an art card display stand

Collect all McFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures

