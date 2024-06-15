Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Alba Fyre, bianca belair, Chayna Baszler, Isla Dawn, jade cargill, recaps, wrestling, WWE Clash At The Castle, Zoey Stark

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn SHOCK the World, Win Tag Team Titles

🚨 Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn STUN Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in a THRILLER! 😱 The Chadster's unbiased report! 📝

Article Summary Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn win WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in a stunning upset.

The match at WWE Clash at the Castle left fans and The Chadster awestruck.

AEW's Tony Khan could never match the electrifying WWE event quality.

The Chadster vows to continue unbiased WWE coverage after a wild celebration.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS FROM WWE CLASH AT THE CASTLE! 🚨 The Chadster is coming to you LIVE from Glasgow, Scotland (via the TV in his living room), where the Chadster is shocked to report that Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have pulled off an unbelievable upset, defeating Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in a title match also featuring Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions! 🏆😱 Auughh man! So unexpected!

The match was an absolute barn burner from start to finish, with all three teams giving it their all in pursuit of tag team gold. 🔥 The action was fast and furious, with The Chadster nearly fainting from excitement multiple times. 😵 The Chadster has never seen anything like it in all his years as a wrestling journalist. 📝 Tony Khan and AEW could never even dream of putting on a match of this caliber. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to think otherwise. 😠

In the end, it was the Scottish duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn who emerged victorious, pinning Shayna Baszler after a chaotic sequence that saw bodies flying everywhere. 💥 The Chadster nearly had a heart attack when he saw the referee's hand hit the mat for the third time. 💔 How could this happen?! Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were the most dominant tag team champions in WWE history! 😭

But The Chadster has to give credit where credit is due. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn put on the performance of a lifetime and deserved to win the titles in front of their hometown crowd. 👏 The Chadster was so caught up in the moment that he forgot he was wearing a kilt in support of WWE Clash at the Castle and went out into his front yard to do cartwheels in celebration. 🤸‍♂️ It wasn't until The Chadster heard his neighbors laughing that he realized he wasn't wearing any underwear under his kilt. 😳 Talk about a wardrobe malfunction! 🙈 The Chadster blames Tony Khan for this embarrassment. 😡

The Chadster is still trying to catch his breath after witnessing such an incredible match. 😮‍💨 From Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's dominating early offense to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn's shocking comeback, this match had it all. 🤯 The Chadster is in awe of the storytelling and athleticism on display. 🙌 Tony Khan could never book a match this good in a million years. He just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

The Chadster needs to go lie down and process everything that just happened. 😴 But don't worry, loyal readers! The Chadster will be back with more unbiased coverage of WWE Clash at the Castle throughout the day. 📰 In the meantime, The Chadster is going to crack open a White Claw and listen to some Smash Mouth to calm his nerves. 🥤🎶 The Chadster might even take his Mazda Miata for a spin to clear his head. 🚗💨 Until next time, wrestling fans! 👋

