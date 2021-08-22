CinemaCon: New Sing 2 Posters On Display At Event

CinemaCon is this week, and our very own Kaitlyn Booth is there covering the event. Some early looks at some new posters and artwork are on display, and among them are new posters for Sing 2. These character posters spotlight seven characters from the film, voiced by the likes of Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon the koala, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita the pig, Scarlett Johansson as Ash the porcupine, Taron Egerton as Johnny the gorilla, Tori Kelly as Meena the elephant, Nick Kroll as Gunter, and Bono as Clay Calloway. Yes, that Bono. You can see the posters on display at CinemaCon below.

CinemaCon Reveals Should Come Fast & Heavy This Week

"Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sing 2 – Official Trailer [HD] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPZu5MA2uqI)

I haven't seen Sing before, but I am told that it was a very enjoyable family film. At least, that is what my family, who has seen it, has told me. Maybe Kaitlyn will get to see the sequel at CinemaCon! Then she can tell us what it was like to see a film where Bono is the voice of a lion. Sing 2 is out this Christmas in theaters, and make sure to stay tuned here all week for all of the big news and trailers and whatnot coming out of CinemaCon in Vegas. It is always a big week for news, and we will be here day and night to bring it all to you.